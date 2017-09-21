Students and Parents Claim District Won't Remove Abusive Teacher from Classroom

A student at Cesar Chavez Elementary School says she used to love school and was looking forward to the fourth grade, but her teacher wasn't what she expected, "I missed two days because I wasn't safe ... I thought she was going to be less mean."

She says one incident in particular made her not want to go back to class, "She threw a book at a child and he accidentally fell back so that's when I didn't feel comfortable because later on I though what if she does that to me and what if I get hurt?" adding that what led up to the incident makes her angry, "he just showed her work and then she said, 'Don't bother me,' because it was wrong so that's when I got mad because she did that to a child and you're supposed to be there to help them."

Her mom says she didn't know what was happening until the child's grandmother told her about their conversation, "She said __________ doesn't want to go to school she's scared," adding when she sat down with her daughter to discuss her fears, her daughter told her about the book incident and more.

While Juarez says there's no excuse for a teacher to act that way, she wanted to know if there was a reason, "But did you give her attitude? And she was like, 'no mommy,' she says,'she yells at us a lot.'"

Juarez says when she went to speak with the principal she found other angry parents there complaining about the same teacher who told her similar stories, so she felt she had only one choice, "I told the principal she wasn't coming back until she was moved and they were able to move her."

But the the principal told her they could not take the teacher out of the classroom, "He said that there was a process for teachers because she just got contracted with the school ... but when I found out she yanked a boy I said what else is it going to take to remove a teacher she should have been removed right on the spot?"

Juarez says the school district should at least remove her until they are investigating the claim.

Now Juarez and her daughter both worry for the other students left behind.

"After what she's doing to the children, I don't want her here," says the little girl.

We reached out to the Coachella Unified School District , officials say they are investigating and do not comment on personnel issues.

KMIR News did not use the name of the teacher in this story and won't until we get the opportunity to speak with her about these claims.