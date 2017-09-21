Small Brush Fire at Thermal Airport - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Small Brush Fire at Thermal Airport

Thermal, CA -

CAL Fire Firefighters are on the scene of a 5-acre wildfire in Thermal near the Cochran Airport.

The broke out around 2:50 this afternoon in the 56000 block of Higgins Drive.

When crews arrived the blaze already consumed 2 acres.

Officials believe the vegetation in the field could supply medium to heavy fuel to the fire.

The cause has not been determined.

