Four Men Allegedly Broke Into Palm Springs Pharmacy, Caught With Stolen Medication

Four men who allegedly broke into a Palm Springs pharmacy after hours and stole prescription medication were arrested hours later in Los Angeles County, police said Thursday.

Lequan Miller, 27, of Perris, Marcus Fantroy, 29, of Whittier, Johnny Newman, 29, of Los Angeles, and Jamel Sanders, 32, of Olivehurst, were booked Wednesday on suspicion of various crimes, including burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of stolen property, and possession of controlled substances.

The men are accused of breaking into a pharmacy in the 1700 block of East Vista Chino at 1:05 a.m. Wednesday and snatching "multiple bottles of prescription medication," then making their getaway in a gold Cadillac CTS, Sgt. William Hutchinson said.

According to the sergeant, a West Covina police officer stopped the Cadillac near Puente and North Garvey avenues about two hours later and found prescription bottles with labels from the Palm Springs pharmacy inside the car.

All four men were taken into custody and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

They were expected to make their initial court appearances Friday.