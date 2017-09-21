Western Coachella Valley Power Outage Briefly Blacks Out More Than 15,000

More than 15k without power in the western Coachella Valley.

More than 15,000 Southern California Edison customers in the Coachella Valley briefly lost power Thursday.

The cause of the outage, which began at 11:18 a.m. in the communities of Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs and Whitewater, was under investigation, according to SCE's Sally Jeun. She said power was fully restored to all residents in the affected area by 11:42 a.m.

As of 3 p.m., an SCE outage map showed there were 66 customers without power near Palm Desert, stemming from equipment problems, but power was back up in the cities affected by the earlier outage.