Teacher Suspected of Having Sexual Relations with Student

Former La Quinta High teacher arrested for having sex with a student in the Banning area.

A Beaumont High School teacher suspected of having sex with one of her male students was released from custody Thursday after posting a $150,000 bond.

Samantha Lee Marie Ciotta, 32, of Banning was arrested and booked Wednesday into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of unlawful intercourse with a minor and oral copulation of a child under 18 years old.

Ciotta came under investigation earlier this month, after police received reports of an alleged inappropriate relationship, spanning several months, between the English teacher and an underage boy, according to a Beaumont Police Department statement.

The circumstances behind the alleged illicit activity were not detailed.

The mother of two previously held a teaching position at La Quinta High School in the Coachella Valley and was recently hired by the Beaumont Unified School District.

Ciotta is on administrative leave pending further developments in her case, according to the police department.

Investigators believe there may be other alleged victims, and anyone with information was asked to contact the department at (951) 769-8500.