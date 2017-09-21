Man's Body Found in Cathedral City Field

The business where Torres said he found the woman has signs saying "Chinese acupuncture clinic" and "acupuncture massage."
The business where Torres said he found the woman has signs saying "Chinese acupuncture clinic" and "acupuncture massage."
Authorities in Palm Springs have closed a portion of Ramon Road after a multiple vehicle collision. The collision happened in the 6700 block of Ramon Road on the bridge over the wash...
Authorities in Palm Springs have closed a portion of Ramon Road after a multiple vehicle collision. The collision happened in the 6700 block of Ramon Road on the bridge over the wash...
Over a hundred dogs and cats left homeless from Hurricane Harvey are seeking shelter right here in the desert. About 140 dogs and cats arrived at the Humane Society of the Desert this afternoon from Louisiana. The journey took over 30 hours. "They were moved out of the shelter, so that hurricane displaced animals could take their kennels. So instead of going somewhere where we don't trust, we're taking them to safe places like this," said Jason Lohs who drove ...
Over a hundred dogs and cats left homeless from Hurricane Harvey are seeking shelter right here in the desert. About 140 dogs and cats arrived at the Humane Society of the Desert this afternoon from Louisiana. The journey took over 30 hours. "They were moved out of the shelter, so that hurricane displaced animals could take their kennels. So instead of going somewhere where we don't trust, we're taking them to safe places like this," said Jason Lohs who drove ...