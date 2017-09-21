Man's Body Found in Cathedral City Field - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Man's Body Found in Cathedral City Field

Posted: Updated:
A man's body has been found in a Cathedral City field.
Cathedral City, CA -

 A man's body has been found in a Cathedral City field, and the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation Thursday.

County coroner's officials said the unidentified victim was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. Wednesday after being found about 150 feet behind 27900 Date Palm Drive, just south of Interstate 10.

Cathedral City police were investigating what led to the man's death

