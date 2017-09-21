Witness Account Unveils Business Surrounding Palm Springs Double Stabbing

Witness Account Unveils Business Surrounding Palm Springs Double - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Palm Springs, CA -

A man and a woman are still recovering after a stabbing Tuesday, September 19th inside an erotic massage parlor in Palm Springs. A witness found them with gaping wounds, bleeding in the streets.

Richard Torres says it was pure adrenaline that lead him to act quickly around 5:40 p.m. While driving down Tachevah, he saw the man first with the woman nearby. Torres says they both had deep wounds in their necks.

"His shirt was ripped all the way down,” says Torres. “You could see his stomach."

The spot where Torres found them was in a medical plaza, directly across the street from Desert Regional Medical Center's ambulance entrance. Torres knows if it wasn’t for the hospital being only steps away, the man may not have made it.

"Probably from the time I saw them and ran to the hospital, we're talking under a minute,” says Torres. “This guy, he had doctors and nurses on him in under two minutes."

Story: Two People Stabbed at Palm Springs Business

He says while medical staff tended to the man, he left to find the woman who went inside an acupuncture clinic. "When I walked in there, there was blood everywhere,” says Torres. “It looked like horror movie in there."

Police say the victims are a 77-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman. The male was a customer at the business, while the female was a masseuse. 

Torres said the man had a deep cut in his neck, his shirt was torn and bloodied. He says the woman had also been stabbed in the neck. Torres says once he lead her outside the office, she collapsed to the ground and he called medical attention to her.

At the site of the crime Wednesday, people working in nearby offices were uneasy. The complex where the incident took place is filled with medical offices. The business where Torres said he found the woman has signs saying "Chinese acupuncture clinic" and "acupuncture massage."

Story: Mayor Moon Looks Towards a 'New Era' in State of the City Address

Police have confirmed the victims are alive and in stable condition. A security camera perched outside the front of the business may hold all the answers about who was at the scene, or who wasn't.

Despite what happened inside the clinic, Torres is happy he drove by when he did. He may have saved two lives, and that’s why he knew he had to act fast.

“I realized, if I don't do anything, he's going to die.”

This is still an open investigation. Police cannot speak with the two victims because they're still recovering in the hospital. Their account of what happened is missing from the investigation at this point.

No one is in custody, but police have released a sketch of the male suspect who is described as a Hispanic male, 30-40 years old and about 5'10". The suspect possible left in a white compact sedan, but a motive has not been determined in this case.

