Valley Residents Show Support For Mexico After Powerful Earthquake Impacts Reigon

Authorities in Palm Springs have closed a portion of Ramon Road after a multiple vehicle collision. The collision happened in the 6700 block of Ramon Road on the bridge over the wash...
Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.
Police officers are on scene of a stabbing that occurred across the street from Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs around 5:30 PM.
