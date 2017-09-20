Several injured in Cathedral City multi-vehicle collision

At least 7 vehicles were involved in a collision on Ramon Road near Landau Boulevard.

Authorities in Palm Springs have closed a portion of Ramon Road after a multiple vehicle collision.

The collision happened in the 6700 block of Ramon Road on the bridge over the wash just after 2 this afternoon.

At least six vehicles were involved and several people were injured; the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Traffic was not being allowed to pass on Ramon Road from Crossley Road to Landau Boulevard for over two and a half hours.



Crews cleaned up the scene and reopen the bridge around 4:45 p.m.