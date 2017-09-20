Border Patrol Discover Meth in Gas Tank

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents working at the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred when a 25-year- old man driving a 2007 Nissan Altima approached the checkpoint. After a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle, the driver was referred to secondary inspection.

Border Patrol agents discovered 25 packages hidden inside the vehicle’s gas tank. Agents examined the contents of the packages, which tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 27.64 pounds with an estimated street value of $96,740.

Gas tanks are one of many locations favored by drug smugglers in their effort to hide drugs from law enforcement. Border Patrol agents identified the man as a United States Citizen. Agents turned the man over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics.

Since fiscal year 2017, which started Oct. 1, 2016, the El Centro Sector has seized more than 1515.48 pounds of methamphetamine.