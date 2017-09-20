Border Patrol Agents Arrest Deported Gang Member, Shots Fire in Separate Event

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico station arrested a previously deported gang member in downtown Calexico.

Monday afternoon, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Station processing center, determined during records checks that a Mexican national arrested earlier is a member of the “Surenos” criminal gang. The “Surenos” is a dangerous criminal organization with ties in Mexico and in the United States. When interviewed, the man admitted being a member of the criminal organization.

Story: Border Patrol Arrests Sex Offender

The Calexico Border Patrol has processed a reinstate of the previous order of removal for the 25 year old man. As a consequence, the man will be returned to Mexico.

In an unrelated event, two gun shots were fired against an El Centro Station Border Patrol Agent Monday evening. Monday evening, an El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent was targeted by gun fire near the Calexico International Airport.

Story: Border Patrol Arrest Gang Member and Seizes Drugs

The agent was attempting to arrest three individuals suspected of entering the country illegally. As the Border Patrol agent neared the vicinity of the International Boundary Fence, the agent realized that two distinct shots had been fired in his direction. Mexican authorities were notified and responded shortly after. No injuries were reported.

The El Centro Sector’s Community Awareness Campaign is a simple and effective program to raise public awareness on the indicators of crime and other threats. We encourage public and private sector employees to remain vigilant and play a key role in keeping our country safe. Please report any suspicious activity to the Border Community Threat Hotline at 1-800- 901-2003.