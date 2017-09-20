Cathedral City Senior Facility Gets New Name

Members of the Cathedral City community gathered to help celebrate the renaming of a local senior center. The Cathedral City Senior Center used to be called the Cathedral Center but staff members say many associated them with a religious organization rather than a senior facility.

"We felt it better identified what we do here and who comes here," says Gillian Cross, the President of the Board of the Senior Center. "There was too much name confusion with churches around the world. More importantly, no one seemed to know we had a Senior Center in Cathedral City."

The facility provides seniors with access to fitness classes, leisure activities and resources for better living including social worker sessions for the elderly.

"We want to be known as a senior center. We're not ashamed of it. In fact we're quite proud of the fact that we serve the senior community," said Bob McKechnie, Executive Director with the Cathedral City Senior Center. "What we try to do for them is have recreational and social opportunities. We have bunco bingo, bridge, dancing, exercise, we have social workers come in and work with people and we also have a food bank."

Over the past year, private donations to the facility helped it to stay open. In addition, the City of Cathedral City also increased funding to help with costs in order to keep the center providing services to seniors.

"It is important to recognize the tremendous role Senior Centers play empowering our communities. The Cathedral City Senior Center is an example of a vibrant health, wellness and social activity hub that provides invaluable services for residents. I am honored to join in this celebration and partner with this facility's efforts to improve the quality of life for our seniors," said Assembly Member Eduardo Garcia.