Colorado cops search for poop-and-run jogger

Police in Colorado are looking for a jogger they say is repeatedly interrupting her runs to defecate in public in one neighborhood.
Police officers are on scene of a stabbing that occurred across the street from Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs around 5:30 PM.
A man who was named one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives and is suspected in a series of violent home invasions has been arrested in California.
