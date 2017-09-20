Mayor Moon Looks Towards a 'New Era' in State of the City Address

A man who was named one of Texas' 10 Most Wanted fugitives and is suspected in a series of violent home invasions has been arrested in California.
A Pieology spokeswoman says an employee for the California-based pizza chain was fired after writing "(obscenity) The Cops" on a receipt for a local police officer's takeout order.
Longtime local television show host and philanthropist, Pattie Daly Caruso, has passed away according to her publicist and family. Her family says she passed away peacefully at her Palm Desert home Sunday. Her family issued a statement saying: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, ...
