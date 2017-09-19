Powerful Earthquake Strikes Mexico on Anniversary of Quake That Killed Thousands

A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the state of Puebla in Mexico shortly after 1:00 p.m., Mexico time, in the middle of the work day.

The quake toppled buildings trapping and injuring many. Ordinary citizens alongside rescuers combed through mountains of debris trying to find life among the ruins. Millions felt the ground shake across the country. An 8.1 quake hit just two weeks ago.

Earlier the state marked the anniversary of the 8.0 magnitude quake that struck Mexico City 32 years to the day with an earthquake drill and commemoration. The quake in 1985 killed more than 5,000 people and some estimate more than 10,000 were killed.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto declared a state of emergency. So far, 119 people have been confirmed dead but expected to climb.