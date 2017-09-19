Free golf to benefit American Red Cross

The S Country Club in Rancho Mirage is offering a complimentary round of golf from September 15th - September 24th with a donation to the American Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey and Irma.

100% of the proceeds will be going to the American Red Cross to help in the aide of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

Let’s make this donation huge! We look forward to seeing you on the course.

To Book A Tee Time

(760) 328-0841

Minimum Donation of $25. Appropriate Golf Attire is Required.