Two People Stabbed at Palm Springs Business

Two people were stabbed at a Palm Springs business Tuesday and were rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

The stabbing of a male and female victim was reported around 5:45 PM at a business in the 300 block of Tachevah Drive, just south of Desert Regional Medical Center. The relationship of the victims is unknown at this time.

There is no suspect in custody, police said. The circumstances behind the attacks, as well as what the victims were stabbed with, remained unclear.