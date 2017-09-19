Pieology server fired for obscene note on officer's receipt - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Pieology server fired for obscene note on officer's receipt

Posted: Updated:

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) - A Pieology spokeswoman says an employee for the California-based pizza chain was fired after writing "(obscenity) The Cops" on a receipt for a local police officer's takeout order.

The Los Angeles Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2w4zKJK ) the officer, who was in uniform Thursday at Pieology in Torrance, did not respond and left a tip when the female cashier handed him the receipt with the obscene anti-police message, a gesture that started a firestorm Monday on social media.

A Pieology spokeswoman says the employee was fired and the worker's message does not reflect the attitude of the Rancho Santa Margarita-based restaurant.

The officer, who declined to speak publicly Monday and asked a department spokesman to speak for him, did not talk to the server. Instead, he decided not to make a scene.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

