Pieology server fired for obscene note on officer's receipt

Between Rubidoux St. and Madison St., Caltrans has approved a lane-expansion project...
Between Rubidoux St. and Madison St., Caltrans has approved a lane-expansion project...
Longtime local television show host and philanthropist, Pattie Daly Caruso, has passed away according to her publicist and family. Her family says she passed away peacefully at her Palm Desert home Sunday. Her family issued a statement saying: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, ...
Longtime local television show host and philanthropist, Pattie Daly Caruso, has passed away according to her publicist and family. Her family says she passed away peacefully at her Palm Desert home Sunday. Her family issued a statement saying: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, ...
Scott Coe who lives at Horizon Mobile Village in Palm Springs says when the valley was drenched by that downpour earlier this month he already knew what would happen, "Water comes off the hill here it switches back towards my garage and floods through my garage," adding the water rushes and pools next to his mobile home then gets into his bedroom flooding it and the living room.
Scott Coe who lives at Horizon Mobile Village in Palm Springs says when the valley was drenched by that downpour earlier this month he already knew what would happen, "Water comes off the hill here it switches back towards my garage and floods through my garage," adding the water rushes and pools next to his mobile home then gets into his bedroom flooding it and the living room.