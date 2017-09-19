J.J Johnson Foundation to Help Raise Money for Hurricane Harvey Victims

J.J Johnson Foundation to Help Raise Money for Hurricane Harvey - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Beaumont, CA -

Nearly three weeks after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas, there's still an overwhelming amount of help pouring in from across the country to help those affected by the storm.

"You know this is what we do, we help out people in need, lets go ahead and donate some money that we designated from this general fundraiser to help out the victims," said Craig Michaels, spokesperson for the J.J. Johnson Foundation.

The J.J. Johnson Foundation, a non-profit founded in 2004, hopes some of the money raised during the inaugural J.J. Johnson Fundraising Golf Tournament, Banquet and Concert will be able to help those displaced by Hurricane Harvey. The events initially focused helping improve the living conditions for children around the world but after the devastation left by Hurricane Harvey, the organization is now accepting monetary and clothing donations for relief efforts, and 40 percent of the proceeds from the tournament will also benefit the hurricane victims.

"They saw the need for some humanitarian relief down in the southeast once hurricane Harvey hit, shortly after that hurricane Irma, causing lots of devastation," Michaels said.

Following the tournament at 2:30 p.m. is the Awards Banquet taking place at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa featuring a three-course menu with a choice of meat, poultry, seafood or a vegetarian dish, along with a cash bar. The tournament and banquet cost per player is $200. For those interested in attending the banquet and concert only, the cost is $175, and for the concert only tickets are $75. Tournament players can purchase concert tickets for $75 as well. The outdoor concert under the stars also takes place at the casino, at 8 p.m., and includes sumptuous appetizers while enjoying the performance of jazz recording artist Nicolas Bearde and Quartet.

The Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon is located at 36211 Champions Drive in Beaumont and can be reached at (951) 845-0014. The tournament shotgun start time is 9 a.m. To register or to purchase banquet and concert tickets, please visit www.jjjohnsonfoundation.org.

For those interested in making donations for Hurricane Harvey relief, please contact the J.J. Johnson Foundation at (909) 945-6971.

