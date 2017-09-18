BIGHORN’s Jon Rahm headed to PGA Tour Championship

September 18, 2017 – Jon Rahm is having an incredible 2017. In January, the Basque-Spanish phenom earned his first PGA Tour victory at The Farmers Insurance Open, followed by the announcement of a sponsorship deal with BIGHORN in February.

In April, Rahm returned to BIGHORN to participate in the Futures exhibition held prior to the kickoff of the 2017 Men’s BIGHORN BIGDEAL Member-Guest Tournament. Rahm kept the momentum going by winning his first European Tour title at the Irish Open in July by shooting a record-setting 24-under par.

This week, Rahm’s season culminates at the PGA Tour Championship, which is being played at East Lakes GC in Atlanta, GA, the former home course of golf legend Bobby Jones.

“At just 22 years old, Jon is one of the most exciting players to come along on the PGA Tour,” says BIGHORN Chairman R.D. Hubbard. “We see an enormous amount of talent and potential, and we look forward to watching him represent BIGHORN this week and in the coming years.”

In 21 PGA Tour events this year, Rahm has made the cut 19 times – including second-place finishes at the World Golf Championship Match Play event and in the Dean & Deluca Invitational at Colonial. In total, he’s notched 12 top-25, and nine top-10 finishes.

Rahm’s impressive season has catapulted him into the top 5 of the World Golf Rankings, ahead of established stars Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Jason Day, Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler. He is currently ranked fifth in the FedEx Cup with 3,314 points. Should he capture the 2017 FedEx Cup title, he will join Vijay Singh, Stenson and McIlroy as the only international winners while earning a $10 million bonus and a five-year PGA Tour exemption.