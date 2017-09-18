Major Road Project to Begin in Indio Next Year

Between Rubidoux St. and Madison St., Caltrans has approved a lane-expansion project...
Longtime local television show host and philanthropist, Pattie Daly Caruso, has passed away according to her publicist and family. Her family says she passed away peacefully at her Palm Desert home Sunday. Her family issued a statement saying: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, ...
Since their disappearance three months ago we've heard from the families and friends of 28-year-old Jonathan Darling Reynoso and 26-year-old Audrey Moran. They've been pleading to anyone who knows something to come forward.
If you have information call Riverside County Sheriff's at (760)-393-3544.
