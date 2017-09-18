Major Road Project to Begin in Indio Next Year

Highway 111 through Indio will be going through some major changes next year.

Between Rubidoux St. and Madison St., Caltrans has approved a lane-expansion project along Hwy 111, according to the city of Indio.

The project will add an additional lane in each direction, for a total of six lanes across. Drainage and ADA-compliant improvements, traffic light replacement and pavement replacement will also take place.

Construction is expected to begin next year and wrap-up by Thanksgiving 2018.

During the month of April, when festivals are underway, construction will temporarily stop. The city also says they will make sure access to local businesses will not be compromised during construction by working in sections along the 1.5 mile stretch.

The money for this project will be funded by Measure X dollars and various other funds. The estimated cost for this project will be $11.5 million.