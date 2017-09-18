Cathedral City High School Athletics Close to Winning $100,000

Cathedral City High School is one step closer to winning a $100,000 grant from Good Sports and Let's Play. By popular vote, the school made it into the top 10. Wrestling coach, Jodi Davis, said winning the money would be live changing for students. "A lot of our students can't afford their own equipment or whatever, and we provide that for them. For them to have the equipment to be able to play is very important," he said.

Related: Cathedral City High School Wrestling Coach Changing Lives

Senior wrestler Britney Garnica said she fell in love with the sport. "Whenever I'm having a bad day, I can always count on going to practice and relieving that stress," Garnica said.

Some coaches have to spend their own money from time to time, in order to make sure all students can participate. "Water polo balls are $20-$30 a piece for the good ones, Speedos cost $40-$50 for the nice ones, so that's a big chunk of change when it comes down to a family's budget," said Water Polo coach Brian Carver.

Students said they could use new equipment and uniforms. "The equipment is pretty run down. I've seen the soccer balls, volley balls, they all look old," Garnica said. She said high school can be judgmental at times, but wrestling made her confident. "I can't really imagine how I would deal with things if I didn't have that outlet of wrestling," Garnica added.

Davis said more funding means more kids can have positive influences. "We're building a culture, were not just wrestlers, we're talking about life and being better people," Davis said.

The winner of the grant will be announced this this Wednesday. If Cathedral City High School wins, the money will go towards the entire athletic department.