Celebration of Life Set To Honor Pattie Daly Caruso

The public is invited to attend a Catholic memorial mass for Pattie Daly Caruso to be held this coming Saturday at 12pm at Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert. The “Celebration of Life” will be conducted by Pastor Howard A. Lincoln. Sacred Heart Church is located at 43-775 Deep Canyon Rd. at the corner of Deep Canyon and Fred Waring Drive in Palm Desert.

A large turnout is expected for the service so it is recommended that elderly and individuals who have mobility challenges arrive early.

Story: Longtime Desert TV Personality, Pattie Daly Caruso, Passes Away

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation to Sacred Heart Church.

Please contact Wiefels’ and Sons for service details at 760-327-1257…Maggie@Wiefels.com.

About Sacred Heart:

Sacred Heart Parish, strives to grow in a relationship with God and one another through prayer, sacraments and service, and is a welcoming community rooted in Gospel values. They practice their Catholic faith by reaching out and sharing Christ's gifts of love and justice with those who are searching for understanding, compassion, healing and the joy of inner peace when they are one with the Holy Spirit.