Longtime Desert TV Personality, Pattie Daly Caruso, Passes Away

Longtime local television show host and philanthropist, Pattie Daly Caruso, has passed away according to her publicist and family.

Her family says she passed away peacefully at her Palm Desert home Sunday.

Daly Caruso's family issued a statement saying: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th.  Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, touched so many lives with her kindness, her giant spirit, and her love of life. She will be terribly missed by her family and the world, but her spark will shine for eternity.”

Daly Caruso is the mother of Today Show and The Voice host, Carson Daly.

Details on a memorial service have not yet been released.

Daly Caruso founded and hosted the longest-running show in the Coachella Valley, "Valley Views", for over 25 years. She received numerous awards including "Desert Woman of the Year" in 2002 and "Top Ten Moms" by David Letterman in 2004. She received a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars in 2009.

