Longtime Desert TV Personality, Pattie Daly Caruso, Passes Away

Longtime local television show host and philanthropist, Pattie Daly Caruso, has passed away according to her publicist and family. Her family says she passed away peacefully at her Palm Desert home Sunday. Her family issued a statement saying: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, ...
Longtime local television show host and philanthropist, Pattie Daly Caruso, has passed away according to her publicist and family. Her family says she passed away peacefully at her Palm Desert home Sunday. Her family issued a statement saying: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother, wife, grandmother, Pattie Daly Caruso. She passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17th. Kiki, as she was known to her grandchildren and many others, ...
Police in Desert Hot Springs are investigating the apparent slaying of a man whose body was found in the street in Desert Hot Springs on Saturday.
Police in Desert Hot Springs are investigating the apparent slaying of a man whose body was found in the street in Desert Hot Springs on Saturday.
It has become an iconic part of Palm Springs. The Mirage "mirror" House, designed by Doug Aitkens, attracted people from all over the world. "It's kind of a phenomenon internationally and across the U.S. So yeah, we want to keep it up," said Desert Palisades Construction Manager Tom Lynch.
It has become an iconic part of Palm Springs. The Mirage "mirror" House, designed by Doug Aitkens, attracted people from all over the world. "It's kind of a phenomenon internationally and across the U.S. So yeah, we want to keep it up," said Desert Palisades Construction Manager Tom Lynch.