Family Identifies Body Found in Desert Hot Springs

Police in Desert Hot Springs are investigating the apparent slaying of a man whose body was found in the street in Desert Hot Springs on Saturday.

The man was found by officers around 7:00 AM over the weekend on Cahuilla Avenue near Palm Drive, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating the death as a murder, but no suspect description has been given.

The man, according to a GoFundMe page created by the family, is identified as James Giovanni Aviles. The page reads:

As fragile as life is our brothers life ended, James Giovanni Aviles Rest In Peace you will be missed. We the family are reaching out to all our friends and family in this difficult time asking for your financial support to cover the funeral expenses, we appreciate your support in this difficult time. James will be survived by his newborn son James Giovanni Aviles Jr. We are completely devastated and appreciate any donation you are able to make.

This case remains under investigation and anyone with any information should contact Desert Hot Springs Police Department Detective Eddie Cole.