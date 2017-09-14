First Human Case of West Nile Virus in Valley This Year

Health officials confirm a resident of La Quinta positive for West Nile virus, becoming the first recorded case of the virus in the Coachella Valley this year. .

But because mosquito-borne virus is already the highest on record in the valley, Coachella Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District General Manager Jeremy Witte says it's a critical time to do your part to keep these potentially deadly viruses from spreading, "Take a tour of your backyard and your front yard anything that can hold water from a bottle cap to a recycle bin all those all those are potential breeding sites that can be eliminated and can reduce the risk of mosquitoes and diseases they transmit in your area in your backyard."

So far this year there have been 134 mosquitoes that tested positive for West Nile virus and Saint Louis encephalitis, that's the highest on record at this point in the year. Vector control says they are trapping more mosquitoes for testing but the heavy rains have created the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to breed. Mosquitoes go from egg to biting in just one week.

Vector control also wants people to be on the look out for the Aedes aegypti mosquito, they are the mosquitoes that can carry Zika virus. The mosquito is 1/4 of an inch in length, black and while and is aggressive at all times of the day and night. The mosquito can also transmit: chikungunya, dengue, yellow fever.

Also vector control can't be at all places all the time so it's also important to report any stagnant water or mosquito issues that you can't take care of yourself. And in this case because public health can be at risk, it's okay to report your neighbor. Vector control will not judge they will just go out and help.