Valley-Wide Employment Expo in Indio

The operation got underway about 5 a.m., with members of the Coachella Valley Crime Gang Task Force serving search warrants at 14 locations in Coachella,
The operation got underway about 5 a.m., with members of the Coachella Valley Crime Gang Task Force serving search warrants at 14 locations in Coachella,
Community members were invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for DHS Facilities, LLC on Wednesday for Coachella Valley Patients Collective located at 65000 Two Bunch Palms Trail in Desert Hot Springs.
Community members were invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for DHS Facilities, LLC on Wednesday for Coachella Valley Patients Collective located at 65000 Two Bunch Palms Trail in Desert Hot Springs.
The death of a 12-year-old girl is something that even a seasoned medical examiner calls unforgettable.
The death of a 12-year-old girl is something that even a seasoned medical examiner calls unforgettable.