The 22nd annual Valley-Wide Employment Expo in Indio featured nearly 100 Coachella Valley employers looking for the region's best and brightest job seekers.

The free expo ran from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fantasy Springs Casino Event Center. Prospective employees will be able to meet directly with employers from a variety of different fields and do not need to register to attend the expo.

Story: Palm Springs Residents Clean Up After Flash Flood

However, organizers recommended that attendees apply online for the positions in which they're interested prior to attending. Applicants were also urged to

bring several copies of their resume, as well as a driver's license or other form of identification.

Story: Former President Accepts Membership at Rancho Mirage Country Club

For more information, including a full list of participating employers, visit http://www.desertjobexpo.com .