Eight Suspected Gang Members Arrested in Valley Sweep

Eight suspected gang members were arrested today and four firearms confiscated during a sheriff's gang task force operation primarily conducted in the eastern Coachella Valley.

The operation got underway about 5 a.m., with members of the Coachella Valley Crime Gang Task Force serving search warrants at 14 locations in Coachella, Thermal, Indio and Palm Desert, according to sheriff's Sgt. Michael Tapp.

According to the sergeant, the warrants ``stem from gang violence and shootings that have occurred within Coachella and surrounding areas.''

The arrestees were identified as:

-- Robert Cruz, 36, of Coachella, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation;

-- Francisco Lopez, 46, of Coachella, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia;

-- Roman Martinez, 23, of Indio, on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm;

-- Robert Moreno, 33, of Coachella, on suspicion of public intoxication;

-- Cipriano Reyes, 30, of Coachella, on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation;

-- Elena Torres, 55, of Coachella, on a narcotics warrant;

-- Fabian Torrez, 26, of Coachella, on a burglary warrant and for a probation violation; and

-- Joseph Verdusco, 22, of Coachella, for an alleged parole violation.

A gang injunction was also served during the operation, continuing regional efforts to reduce gang activity. The injunction prevents known gang members from fraternizing, displaying gang apparel or staying out beyond a 10 p.m. curfew within the specified ``safety zone,'' which covers the cities of Indio and Coachella.