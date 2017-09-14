Parole Compliance Check Leads to Arrest in La Quinta

On September 13, 2017, at approximately 9:48 a.m., La Quinta Special Enforcement Police Officers conducted a parole compliance check at a residence located in the 52000 block of Avenida Obregon, in La Quinta.

During a search, narcotics and a firearm were seized. Montana McIntosh was arrested for possession of narcotics for sale, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and violation of his parole. He was booked into the Indio Jail.

The La Quinta Police Department encourages the public to report crime as soon as safely possible. They are asking anyone with additional information to contact Officer DiMaggio at the Thermal Sheriff Station at 760-863-8990.