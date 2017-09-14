Youth Soccer Coach Charged With Lewd Acts, Pleads Not Guilty

A youth soccer coach who allegedly committed lewd acts on a young boy on several occasions over the course of two months was arraigned in an Indio courtroom Wednesday on multiple felony counts.

Stephen William Morgan, 31, was charged Wednesday with eight counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years of age.

Morgan, a U.K. resident in the country on an employment visa, allegedly committed the acts on the boy, identified in the complaint John Doe, between May 1 and July 10. Four of the alleged acts occurred at an area restaurant, while one occurred in a hotel room and another on a car ride back from Los Angeles, according to the complaint, which doesn't specify the cities involved.

Morgan was a coach with UK International Soccer, and has been working in Southern California for the company since September 2016, according to his LinkedIn page.

He was arrested Friday in Redlands by members of the sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau and pleaded not guilty to all counts this afternoon. Morgan, who's being held without bail, will return to court Oct. 4 for a felony settlement conference.