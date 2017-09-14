Big Rig Engulfs in Flames Near Desert Center

Cal Fire responded to a big rig fully engulfed in flames on the side of the westbound Interstate 10 near Desert Center.

According to fire crews on scene, the truck driver ran off the roadway causing his truck to catch fire. Another truck passing by pulled over to help the wrecked driver escape before his cab caught fire.

The truck was carrying mail and envelopes, which are all destroyed. The truck driver suffered minor injuries of cuts and bruises.

Cal Fire and tow crews are expected to remain on scene for at least three hours. Traffic is down to one lane going westbound on Interstate 10.