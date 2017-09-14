Deputy Police Chief Travis Walker Chosen as Cathedral City's Next Police Chief

After proudly serving as Cathedral City’s police chief for the past three years and more than 30 years in law enforcement, George Crum has announced his retirement effective November 2, 2017.

City Manager Charlie McClendon has appointed Deputy Police Chief Travis Walker to become Cathedral City’s next Police Chief.

“When the City interviewed for the Deputy Police Chief position over a year ago, we paid close attention to identifying a candidate that possessed the leadership qualities to move into the role of Police Chief as part of our succession plan,” stated City Manager Charlie McClendon. “After observing Deputy Police Chief Walkers’ performance for the past year, I am confident that he is the right person to lead the Cathedral City Police Department as its next police chief.”

Story: Cathedral City Becomes Sanctuary City

Deputy Police Chief Walker has served in Cathedral City since September 2016 leading the planning, organizing, directing and coordination of the City’s comprehensive police services and law enforcement programs. Furthermore, his twenty years of law enforcement experience makes him the ideal choice as he has developed an expertise in strategic planning and leadership.

His ability to motivate and manage multiple divisions and projects with great ease and demonstrable results are the qualities that stood out. Since joining the Cathedral City Police Department, Deputy Police Chief Walker has reached out to community stakeholders and engaged in meaningful dialogue that has enabled greater community partnerships and has allowed the City to continue its efforts to prevent crime, and thereby reduce crime, in the city.

Story: Man Shot Inside of Cathedral City Bar

Deputy Police Chief Walker has earned a Master of Science degree in Leadership, with an emphasis in Disaster Preparedness from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona. He has also completed a long list of advanced specialized training including leadership management, SWAT Commander Leadership and Management, hostage negotiations, active shooter response management, and United States Secret Service Dignitary Protection, just to name a few of more than twenty-five specialties.

Deputy Police Chief Travis Walker will begin his service as police chief effective November 3, 2017.