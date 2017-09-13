Three local schools changing culture around concussions

A concussion is an invisible injury and because things happen on the field coaches and trainers don't always see, athletes are now being told to speak up for their teammates.

Palm Desert Charter Middle School, Rancho Mirage High School, and Palm Desert High School took part in a national event on September 12th called “Team Up Speak Up” put on by the Concussion Legacy Foundation. The event requires athletes to hear a simple speech that delivers a message to report to a team leader if they notice concussion symptoms in a teammate.

It's important for teammates to speak up as a player may not confess they have a concussion because they do not even realize they had one. The player may also fear telling a coach because they’re not toughing it out. The player may be embarrassed to take themselves out because they feel they're letting their team down.

The Concussion Legacy Foundation is changing the culture in sports by having coaches explain to their athletes they expect players to speak up if they think a teammate has a concussion.