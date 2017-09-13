Mother and Son Thank Rescuers Who Saved Them From Flash Flood

When Kris Hernandez and her three-year-old son John went out to spend the day at the Children's Discovery Museum they never imagined they'd get caught in a sudden flash flood on their way home. The raging river flooded their car quickly.

"Then the water comes gushing and then it went through my car and my car stopped ... and I was like looking in the sky like give me someone that could save me right now because I'm with my son," said Kris Hernandez a resident of Palm Springs.

Then suddenly Palm Springs Police Sgt. Mike Casavan and the mayor of Palm Springs came to her aid.

"He told me unbuckle your son and then give him to me and then I think the mayor took him from me and then he took me from the car," she says adding she was surprised to Mayor Robert Moon was there to help, "he was undercover so I didn't even know that he was the mayor."

But she says they were both there to save her that day, "I feel so blessed that they came right away."

Her husband Ben agrees, "They were pulled out in the nick of time I mean five minutes later and who knows what would have happened."

And little John is grateful too, "Thank you so much!"

The manager of the Staybridge Suites in Palm Springs Kevin Dombrow, where Kris works, says they're so grateful to the sergeant and sent him a message, "We love Kris, one of our top notch employees, so happy to hear everything was okay because I mean because it could have obviously taken a different turn especially with her baby being in the back ... we are extremely grateful and yeah on behalf of the Staybridge Suites Palm Springs Golf Resort we definitely would love ot offer him a weekend with a couple rounds of golf as a thank you."

They are also raising money to help Kris to buy a car since hers is a total loss.