Cathedral City High School Athletics in Top 20 for National $100,000 grant

High school athletic programs could always use extra cash to improve their teams but for Cathedral City, it's about improving the lives of their students.

Story: La Quinta Has Largest High School Girls' Tennis Team in Valley

That's why they go above and beyond when it comes to fundraising. The Lions are currently in the running for a $100,000 grant through “Lets Play”, an initiative to provide the tools, places and inspiration to make physical activity a daily priority for kids.

Story: Thermal Boxing Club Keeping Ralph Romero Legacy Alive

Cathedral City are one of 20 semi-finalists from around the country. Voting is open through September 17th and the top 10 finalists will be notified by September 25th. Cast your vote by going to woobox.com/vr6esa