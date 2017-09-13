Congressman Ruiz Named Co-Chair of Democratic Caucus Jobs Task Force

Representative Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) announced that he will co-chair the Jobs With Dignity Task Force as part of the House Democratic Caucus’s Jobs for America Task Force, which will lead a proactive legislative agenda to ensure hardworking Americans reap the benefits of economic growth.

“As the son of farmworkers in Coachella, I know what it means to work hard for every dollar and save every penny, only to feel like you are barely making ends meet. In my district and across the nation, Americans are working longer hours, with stagnant wages, and fewer benefits, all while the cost of living is increasing; and they’re frustrated they can’t get ahead,” said Dr. Ruiz.

“That’s why I’m proud to help lead the Jobs For America Task Force, which is a diagnostic work up to treat the challenges that working families face and grow the economy through the middle class. We must ensure everyone has the opportunity to achieve the American dream.”

The Jobs With Dignity task force will develop ideas to raise wages and income, stand up for workers’ rights and benefits, and provide genuine financial and retirement security for all Americans.

“Workers deserve access to safe and secure jobs that give them the ability to climb the ladders of opportunity and build a nest egg for their golden years. Unfortunately, we’ve seen these opportunities dwindle, and that must change,” said House Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley (NY-14), who leads caucus-wide effort.

“Democrats are committed to bringing these jobs back, and I’m grateful to Dr. Ruiz for his leadership in this important task force. We need to do all we can to put Americans back to work in good-paying, reliable jobs that will allow them the future they deserve.”

Dr. Ruiz’s Task Force is one of five Democratic Caucus Jobs For America Task Forces aimed at identifying opportunities and solutions for American workers in five key areas: Rebuilding America, Jobs With Dignity, Access to Jobs, New Economy, and Reinvesting in Our Returning Heroes.

Dr. Ruiz and other co-chairs will meet with business and labor leaders, issue experts, and American workers to develop policy goals and solutions that will benefit all Americans. The effort was launched by the House Democratic Caucus.