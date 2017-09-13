Cannabis Facility Breaks Ground in Desert Hot Springs

Community members were invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for DHS Facilities, LLC on Wednesday for Coachella Valley Patients Collective located at 65000 Two Bunch Palms Trail in Desert Hot Springs.

Story: Coachella Breaks Ground on City's First Cannabis Cultivation Facility

The Coachella Valley Patients Collective is a cannabis grow and production facility. It will be the largest indoor growing facility in Desert Hot Springs and all of California.

The facility, when completed, will be nearly 400,000 square feet.