Four Arrested For Commercial Burglary in Palm Desert

On August 17, 2017, deputies from the Palm Desert Police Department responded to a reported commercial burglary in the 77600 block of Country Club Dr.

The investigation revealed seven other similar commercial burglaries in the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, and Cathedral City occurred where the suspects had stolen the circuit breakers to the electrical boxes of the businesses totaling a loss of approximately $180,000.

Members of the Palm Desert Burglary Suppression Unit assumed the investigation and identified four suspects involved in the burglaries: 44 year old Troy Christiansen, of Kingman, AZ, 40 year old Timothy Sikorski, of Banning, 25 year old Alexander Gonzales, of Rialto, and 33 year old Christina Sikorski, of Banning.

On September 9, 2017, Deputies arrested Christiansen and Gonzales in the city of Palm Desert. On September 12, 2017, Palm Desert Burglary Suppression Unit located and arrested Timothy and Christina Sikorski in the city of San Bernardino.

All suspects were booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, located in the city of Banning for burglary, conspiracy, and other related charges.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Palm Desert Burglary Suppression Unit Investigator Milbrandt at the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 836-1775