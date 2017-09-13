2018 Stagecoach Music Festival Lineup Set

This year, you ‘aint seen nothing yet. Get ready for the biggest country music event ever staged. In 2018, the songs you sing, the food you crave, and the people you love take center stage as STAGECOACH returns Friday, April 27 through Sunday, April 29 for the festival’s 12th edition at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. Multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line will headline Friday of the festival to lead into four-time Grammy Award winning Keith Urban’s Saturday performance while, in a rare festival appearance, Garth Brooks will close out Sunday.

The 3-day event will also feature performances by Lee Brice, Jake Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Brett Young, Chris Lane, Brothers Osborne, Midland and more. (Full lineup as of September 13 is below).

Story: The Living Desert Announces Birth of Female Giraffe Calf

New to the festival this year, Stagecoach will be introducing SiriusXM’s Spotlight Stage to highlight today’s up-and-comers; artists like Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Seth Ennis, Runaway June, Jordan Davis and more, while an updated HonkyTonk Dance Hall is set to feature even more DJs. SiriusXM will also broadcast live from the festival, featuring performances and interviews.

The festival will also be adding car camping for $179 as a lower budget option for attendees looking to stay closer to the music.

Story: Community Searches For Painted Rocks

Now with a bigger culinary focus, look for a mouth-watering BBQ experience with craft beer and craft cocktails plus additional fare that will surprise. Pass holders will enjoy a diverse array of choices that go far beyond traditional barbecue while keeping with the classics: brisket, ribs, pulled pork and more. Look for exciting culinary announcements including a list of chefs, pit masters and restaurants on our website and social channels.

Festival passes go on sale Friday, September 22 at 11 AM PDT at stagecoachfestival.com.

Pass Prices:

3-Day General Admission $329**

3-Day General Admission/Shuttle Combo $389**

3-Day Corral Standing Pit $1199

3-Day Corral C1 Reserved Seating $1199

3-Day Corral C2 Reserved Seating $899

**Tier 1 Pricing.

All taxes, domestic shipping and fees are included in listed ticket prices. Pay in full or choose the Stagecoach Payment Plan to pay in five equal payments from September 22 through January. RV Resort, Car Camping and parking options will also be available online for purchase, with Travel Packages and Shuttles available via Valley Music Travel.

