Two Suspect Arrested for Mail Theft; Drug Possession in Cathedral City

On Tuesday, September 14, 2017 at about 10:15 am, the Cathedral City Police Department received a call of a possible theft in progress in the 38800 Block of Bel Aire Dr. The reporting party reported following a vehicle after having witnessed the theft.

Officers responded to the area and located the alleged theft suspects around Terrace at Vista Rd. On contact with the occupants, officers detained the two and began their investigation.

The preliminary investigation determined the two female suspects drove in the cove area of Cathedral City and were in possession of mail from several area residents. The thefts were not only witnessed by a resident but also recorded on a surveillance system in the area.

The females were placed under arrest for violation of Mail Theft/ Possession of Stolen Property/ Possession of Methamphetamine/ Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Both suspects were later transported to Riverside County Jail in Banning.

The suspects are identified as Sonia Mercado 28, and Mayra Cambron Osuna 29, both residents of Cathedral City. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with information is encouraged to call the Cathedral City Police Department (760) 770-0300.