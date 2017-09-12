Berkeley police want OK to pepper spray violent crowds

A KMIR Exclusive about former President Barack Obama and his ties to the Coachella Valley.
A Coachella Valley Unified School District board member who listed a false home address on candidate nomination forms pleaded guilty Tuesday to submitting false papers and was sentenced to three years probation.
Several people who live in the Safari Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs became trapped Saturday after a flash flood tore through their community.
