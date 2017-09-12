Coachella Valley Helping Hurricane Harvey Relief

Families in the Houston and surrounding Cities are in immediate and long-term need of recovery assistance. The people of Katy, Texas have been hit extremely hard.

Katy Christian Ministries, a not for profit social services organization that serves the Katy/West Houston area is assisting with local relief efforts.

Story: Local Doctor Goes to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims

Along with Xavier College Prep, members of The Coachella Valley Chapter of the National Charity League and several local businesses, we ask that you assist in this effort by donating new personal care items, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food.

All donations will be transported to Katy Christian Ministries via a 50 foot trailer, generously donated by Marshall Kipp of Advanced Transportation Services. The truck will depart Xavier Prep for Katy, Texas on Monday, September 18th.

Now, through Friday, September 15th, you can donate new personal care items, cleaning supplies, and non-perishable food at the following locations:

Xavier College Preparatory High School

Cord Media in Palm Desert

Fresh Juice Bar in Palm Desert or La Quinta

Realty Executives Desert Lifestyles in Old Town La Quinta

Story: Local Veterans Helping Harvey Victims

More more information, please contact, Kimberly Oleson at (760) 799-5577 or Whitnee Romano at (760) 831-0439.