Friday Night Lights: Week 3 Highlight of the Week nominees

Every Friday night we select two plays from local high school football action and leave it up to you to vote for our highlight of the week. Week 3 nominees are:

Elijah Lynch: Yucca Valley junior quarterback ran a trick play so good, he faked out our cameraman. Lynch faked the hand-off to find junior tailback Lucas Lopez for the long run.

D'Shaun Barrett: Twentynine Palms quarterback dodged his way through traffic for a beautiful touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Isaiah Castaneda.

Voting ends at midnight Wednesday, September 14th. Cast your vote in the poll below!