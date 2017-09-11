Border Patrol Make Three Drug-Related Arrests Over the Weekend

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 86 and 111 checkpoint, arrested three men suspected of smuggling narcotics on three separate events over the weekend.

The first incident occurred on Saturday night at approximately 7 p.m., when an 18-year- old man approached the checkpoint on Highway 86 in a black 1999 Jeep Cherokee. Agents referred the vehicle to secondary for further examination.

At secondary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the vehicle behind the driver’s seat. Agents searched the area and discovered 30 small cereal boxes containing a white crystal-like substance, which was later determined to be methamphetamine.

The total weight of the meth was 16.7 pounds and had an estimated street value of $58,450. The man, a United States citizen, vehicle and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.

Story: Border Patrol Seizes Methamphetamine in Passenger Bus

The second incident occurred approximately three hours later when a 34-year- old man approached the same checkpoint in a white, 2000 Toyota Avalon. Agents sent the man to secondary inspection for a closer examination.

At secondary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the vehicle’s center console. Agents searched the area and discovered a clear plastic bag of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine.

The weight of the cocaine was 1.1 pounds and had an estimated street value of $14,235. The man, a Mexican citizen, vehicle and narcotics were turned-over to the High Intensity Drug Task Force for further investigation.

Story: Border Patrol Encounters Intoxicated Driver at Highway 86 Checkpoint

The last incident happened Sunday afternoon at approximately 3 p.m. when a 46-year- old man approached the Highway 111 checkpoint in a blue, 2007 Saturn Aura.

During primary inspection, a Border Patrol detection canine team alerted to the vehicle. Agents referred the man to secondary for further inspection. At secondary inspection, agents searched the vehicle and discovered a non-factory compartment, which contained 21 vacuum-sealed bundles that were later determined to contain methamphetamine.

The total weight of the meth was 23.78 pounds and had an estimated street value of $83,230. The man, a United States citizen, vehicle, and narcotics were turned-over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation. In fiscal year 2017, El Centro Sector has seized more than 1,487.84 pounds of methamphetamine and 483.39 pounds of cocaine.