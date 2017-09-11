Palm Springs Woman Remembers Friend Who Died in 9/11 Attacks

A KMIR Exclusive about former President Barack Obama and his ties to the Coachella Valley.
A KMIR Exclusive about former President Barack Obama and his ties to the Coachella Valley.
Several people who live in the Safari Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs became trapped Saturday after a flash flood tore through their community.
Several people who live in the Safari Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs became trapped Saturday after a flash flood tore through their community.
Active Alert The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... San Bernardino County in Southern California and Riverside County in Southern California until 8:30PM. At 5:34PM, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding, especially in areas which received heavy rainfall earlier today.
Active Alert The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... San Bernardino County in Southern California and Riverside County in Southern California until 8:30PM. At 5:34PM, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding, especially in areas which received heavy rainfall earlier today.