Former President Accepts Membership at Rancho Mirage Country Club

A KMIR Exclusive about former President Barack Obama and his ties to the Coachella Valley.

KMIR's Kitty Alvarado has confirmed the former Commander-In-Chief has been offered and has accepted a membership at Thunderbird Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

A letter obtained by KMIR shows the acceptance by the former President saying they do not think it will impact their course and his acceptance will continue the legacy of former Presidents who were members there. One President, Gerald Ford, actually lived on the exclusive Thunderbird course.

There has been speculation for years the Obama's might build or buy a house across the street at Thunderbird Heights, but there is no new information on that.