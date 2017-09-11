Mike Everett started his career in Central Florida and has a B.A. from the University of Central Florida in Radio and Television Broadcasting. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Mississippi State University and is a member of the National Weather Association.
Mike spent the last 3 years in Colorado as a Weather Anchor, Multimedia Journalist and Producer. He's covered everything from tornadoes to severe hail to hurricane force winds and deep snow.
An avid outdoorsman, Mike can be regularly found skiing, hiking, riding his mountain bike, playing hockey and surfing. He hope to add golf to his regimen here in the Coachella Valley and would just like to say "Fore!" in advance.
KMIR.com
KMIR
72920 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, California 92260
Newsroom: 760-340-1623
Viewer Hotline: 760-340-1623
Story Tips: 760-340-1623
WorldNowAll content © Copyright 2000 - 2016 Frankly and KMIR. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.