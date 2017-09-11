Spirit of Palm Springs Community Shines After the Storm: Rescue and Relief

Several people who live in the Safari Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs became trapped Saturday after a flash flood tore through their community.
On September 7, 2017 at approximately 9:28PM, an 18 year old woman from Thousand Palms, CA, was driving a white, 2012 Toyota Corolla eastbound on I-10, west of SR-111.
A Amber Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Bernalillo County Sheriffs office and is in effect for the following counties only: San Bernardino, San Diego, Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles. On September 10, 2017, at 12:30 am, Lloyd Wyatt and his two siblings were abducted from Albuquerque, New Mexico and are believed to be in California.
