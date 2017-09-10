Amber Alert: Three Young Children Abducted From New Mexico Believed to be in Southern California

© Laria Walker-Anderson is believed to be driving the missing Kia Spectra

© Lloyd Wyatt, Lakai Wyatt, and Lexington Wyatt were abducted from Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 10th.

A Amber Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Bernalillo County Sheriffs office and is in effect for the following counties only: San Bernardino, San Diego, Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles.

On September 10, 2017, at 12:30 am, Lloyd Wyatt and his two siblings were abducted from Albuquerque, New Mexico and are believed to be in California.

Lloyd Wyatt (9yrs) , Lakai Wyatt (8yrs.) , Lexington Wyatt (6yrs.)

Last seen in Albuquerque, NM

Vehicle:

2009 Kia Spectra, Silver

New Mexico license plate #AAYR80

If you happen to see this vehicle or any of the people involved above please call 911.