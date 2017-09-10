Amber Alert: Three Young Children Abducted From New Mexico Belie - Palm Springs News, Weather, Traffic, Breaking News

Amber Alert

Amber Alert: Three Young Children Abducted From New Mexico Believed to be in Southern California

© Lloyd Wyatt, Lakai Wyatt, and Lexington Wyatt were abducted from Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 10th. © Lloyd Wyatt, Lakai Wyatt, and Lexington Wyatt were abducted from Albuquerque, New Mexico on September 10th.
© Laria Walker-Anderson is believed to be driving the missing Kia Spectra © Laria Walker-Anderson is believed to be driving the missing Kia Spectra
Palm Springs, CA -

A Amber Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Bernalillo County Sheriffs office and is in effect for the following counties only: San Bernardino, San Diego, Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles.

On September 10, 2017, at 12:30 am, Lloyd Wyatt and his two siblings were abducted from Albuquerque, New Mexico and are believed to be in California.

Lloyd Wyatt (9yrs), Lakai Wyatt (8yrs.), Lexington Wyatt (6yrs.)

Last seen in Albuquerque, NM

Vehicle:

  •  2009 Kia Spectra, Silver
  • New Mexico license plate #AAYR80 
If you happen to see this vehicle or any of the people involved above please call 911.

