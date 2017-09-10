Amber Alert: Three Young Children Abducted From New Mexico Believed to be in Southern California

Several people who live in the Safari Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs became trapped Saturday after a flash flood tore through their community.
Active Alert The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for... San Bernardino County in Southern California and Riverside County in Southern California until 8:30PM. At 5:34PM, Doppler radar indicated moderate to heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding, especially in areas which received heavy rainfall earlier today.
A Amber Alert has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Bernalillo County Sheriffs office and is in effect for the following counties only: San Bernardino, San Diego, Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles. On September 10, 2017, at 12:30 am, Lloyd Wyatt and his two siblings were abducted from Albuquerque, New Mexico and are believed to be in California.
