Residents Trapped After Flash Flood Tears Through Mobile Home Park

Several people who live in the Safari Mobile Home Park in Palm Springs became trapped Saturday after a flash flood tore through their community.

"The water was so strong. It was just raging," said Safari Mobile Home Resident Shyann Mills.

Around 4 o'clock P.M. a river of water came rushing down into the community bringing with it tons of heavy rocks and mounds of debris. Several homes suffered both interior and exterior damage. The flooding covered the entire street of the community leaving people with no way to get out of their homes.

"It was so high, and so fast, and so scary. It just got bigger and bigger. And then it started coming through my back door," said Mills.

Mills had roughly a foot of water covering her living room floor. No injuries were reported. Many people who live in the community waited for the flooding to subside before they came out to see the mess that was left behind. Shortly after the water drained out of the community, a bulldozer cleared a path to allow residents to leave.

Tomorrow more bulldozers will go back to the mobile home community to finish cleaning the long line of rocks and debris that was left behind.